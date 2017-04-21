Pattaya People

Main Menu

Header Banner
Around the townCommunity News
Water Battles Heating Up

Water Battles Heating Up

By pattaya
April 21, 2017
189
0
Share:

Grand Songkran Day marks the official start of water battles
On the 13th of April our PPMG reporter team took to the streets of Pattaya to survey the water battles that had started around Soi 7 and 8. Some bars had already started their water battles prior to Grand Songkran Day and now everyone else was joining in.
Pattaya Police have set up barriers along the road so that people can safely enjoy the celebrations in the cordoned area, and they were also providing assistance and protection as people freely enjoy the festivities which will continue until the 20th of April.

Previous Article

Golden Time for Beach Operators

Next Article

Food, Foam and New Years Blessings

Related articles More from author

All content on this website is the legal property of Dragon Enterprises Co Ltd. and can only be reused with written permission from the copyright holder. Website design & development by Silvermover