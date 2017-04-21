Water Battles Heating Up

Grand Songkran Day marks the official start of water battles

On the 13th of April our PPMG reporter team took to the streets of Pattaya to survey the water battles that had started around Soi 7 and 8. Some bars had already started their water battles prior to Grand Songkran Day and now everyone else was joining in.

Pattaya Police have set up barriers along the road so that people can safely enjoy the celebrations in the cordoned area, and they were also providing assistance and protection as people freely enjoy the festivities which will continue until the 20th of April.