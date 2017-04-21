Pattaya People

Walking Street Welcomes Songkran

April 21, 2017
Official opening of Songkran on Pattaya’s famous street
At 8pm on the 13th of April, Pattaya Mayor, Pol. Maj. Gen. Anan Charoenchaisri, officially opened the Songkran celebrations on Walking Street in front of Pattaya City Council members, business operators and a large crowd.
The Mayor’s grand opening speech was followed by a Thai long-drum dance performance, other traditional dances on the main stage and the giving of Pa-yaan (holy protecting clothes) to participants.
The honorable guests and community leaders then joined the dance as it made its way down Walking Street amidst the less traditional water battles.

