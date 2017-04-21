Tragedy Strikes Walking Street

British Tourist falls from balcony above bar

At 4.30am on the 14th of April, Pattaya police and a Sawangboriboon rescue team were called out to a tragic scene after a British tourist fell from a balcony above a bar on Walking Street.

The tourist, identified as Mr. Christopher Andrew Laidler, aged 31, fell from a high balcony above Sweetheart A Go Go bar and died shortly afterwards from the injuries he sustained.

A large number of witnesses saw the immediate aftermath of the fall, as emergency teams attempted to resuscitate the unconscious man who was also naked when he fell.

Mr. Laidler had been staying in the hotel room from which he fell and police have reported they have no reason to suspect his death was anything other than a terrible accident.

Mr. Laidler was taken to Pattaya Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead soon after arrival.