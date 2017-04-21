Pattaya People

Random Drug Tests

By pattaya
April 21, 2017
456
0
Police hold drug tests at bus station
On the 11th of April, Chonburi Tourist Police, led by police superintendent Pol. Maj. Piyapong Ensarn, carried out a number of urine tests on bus drivers and passengers at Rung-rueang bus terminal on the North Pattaya Road.
Many bus drivers, bus assistants and suspicious looking passengers were required to complete the urine tests to check to see if they were under the influence of illegal drugs.
The police operation was carried out in cooperation with the Pattaya Narcotics Suppression Team in an effort to boost road safety during the busy Songkran period.

