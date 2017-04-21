Pattaya People

Main Menu

Header Banner
Community News
Police Energize Travelers

Police Energize Travelers

By pattaya
April 21, 2017
196
0
Share:

 

Police checkpoint gives water and energy drinks to road users
On the evening of the 11th of April, at the Songkran Accident Prevention and Reduction Centre outside the Big C Supercentre in South Pattaya, more than 100 police officers from Pattaya police, Chonburi Tourist Police and the Immigration Police provided drinking water and energy drinks as well as information to drivers and travelers.
The police were joined by members of the army, Banglamung Administrative and Transport officials and volunteers who all took rotation in a shift pattern to make sure that those people on the roads were well hydrated and alert. The operation will run until the 17th of April.

Previous Article

Random Drug Tests

Next Article

Not Paying Debts

Related articles More from author

All content on this website is the legal property of Dragon Enterprises Co Ltd. and can only be reused with written permission from the copyright holder. Website design & development by Silvermover