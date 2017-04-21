Police Energize Travelers

Police checkpoint gives water and energy drinks to road users

On the evening of the 11th of April, at the Songkran Accident Prevention and Reduction Centre outside the Big C Supercentre in South Pattaya, more than 100 police officers from Pattaya police, Chonburi Tourist Police and the Immigration Police provided drinking water and energy drinks as well as information to drivers and travelers.

The police were joined by members of the army, Banglamung Administrative and Transport officials and volunteers who all took rotation in a shift pattern to make sure that those people on the roads were well hydrated and alert. The operation will run until the 17th of April.