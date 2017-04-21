Not Paying Debts

Man pulls gun on debtor

At 2am on the 13th of April, Pattaya Police were called out to soi behind 3rd Pattaya Road, following a report that a man in a white Toyota Camry had threatened another man with a gun and shot a bullet into the ground before driving off towards Sukhumvit Road.

When police stopped the car in question, the suspect, identified as Mr. Chanapol Boonsombat, aged 23, admitted he had threatened the other man with .22 pen gun (BB gun) because the other man had owed him 6,000 Baht for a long time and when Mr. Chanapol had asked for the money again that evening, the other man had refused to pay the money and made disrespectful remarks about his parents.

Mr. Chanapol was then taken into police custody for prosecution.