Pattaya People

Main Menu

Header Banner
Crime News
Ladyboy pickpockets

Ladyboy pickpockets

By pattaya
April 21, 2017
385
0
Share:

Tourist has wallet stolen in street
At 5.30am on the morning of the 13th of April, Chonburi Tourist Police led by superintendent Pol. Maj. Piyapong Ensam, successfully arrested 2 ladyboys after they had stolen the wallet of tourist.
The suspects, Chaiwat Sriwanich, aged 24 and Thanacha Saengsan, aged 21, had stolen the man’s wallet from his pocket after approaching him with friendly conversation and wrapping their arms around him.
The victim, Mr Bruce McCowe, aged 34, realized what had happened soon after and immediately informed the Chonburi Tourist Police nearby. The police found the ladyboys close to where the pickpocketing had been committed, and the suspects tried to run away before being apprehended and found in possession of the wallet, which contained 16,000 Baht and the victims ID cards.
The suspects had no choice but to confess and they were then taken to be prosecuted.

Previous Article

Not Paying Debts

Next Article

Golden Time for Beach Operators

Related articles More from author

All content on this website is the legal property of Dragon Enterprises Co Ltd. and can only be reused with written permission from the copyright holder. Website design & development by Silvermover