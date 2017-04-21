Ladyboy pickpockets

Tourist has wallet stolen in street

At 5.30am on the morning of the 13th of April, Chonburi Tourist Police led by superintendent Pol. Maj. Piyapong Ensam, successfully arrested 2 ladyboys after they had stolen the wallet of tourist.

The suspects, Chaiwat Sriwanich, aged 24 and Thanacha Saengsan, aged 21, had stolen the man’s wallet from his pocket after approaching him with friendly conversation and wrapping their arms around him.

The victim, Mr Bruce McCowe, aged 34, realized what had happened soon after and immediately informed the Chonburi Tourist Police nearby. The police found the ladyboys close to where the pickpocketing had been committed, and the suspects tried to run away before being apprehended and found in possession of the wallet, which contained 16,000 Baht and the victims ID cards.

The suspects had no choice but to confess and they were then taken to be prosecuted.