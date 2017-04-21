Golden Time for Beach Operators

Jomtien Beach hosts crowds of people

On the 13th of April large crowds descended onto Jomtien Beach to enjoy the Thai New Year celebrations in the sun.

The 5km beach was host to many people, both Thai and tourist alike, who were relaxing on the sand and cooling off in the water.

The day also proved a success for the local business operators in the area, with rental boat, beach chair and umbrella service providers making hay, and lots of money, while the sun was shining.