Food, Foam and New Years Blessings

Beach resort offers a mix of tradition and fun

At 9am on the 13th of April, a New Year Blessing ceremony took place at the Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. The celebrations started with a Buddhist food offering to the 9 monks in attendance, outside the Oasis restaurant. Management, staff and customers of the resort could all make a donation to the monks and food was available to buy for the offering.

In the afternoon it was time for a foam party, held on a grassy area next to the beach. This proved to be fun for the whole family and was held between 5-6pm. Entry for adults was 588 Baht, and kids entry was 288 Baht, with both including 2 complimentary drinks at the resort.