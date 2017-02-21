Pattaya People

TRAFFIC JAMS

February 21, 2017
Traffic jams in Pattaya during long weekend holiday

11th February 2017, press went to check the situation on Pattaya entrance road 7 and found allot of tourists driving their cars into the city for the long weekend on Makabucha day which is causing traffic jams since the morning.
There were also reports of traffic congestion in north and south Pattaya as well.
Pattaya and Banglamung Police Station have assigned traffic officers to operate on those roads in the hope to ease the traffic problems developing further

