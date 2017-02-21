MONKS BEHAVING BADLY

Monks sitting and waiting for food offering from people in market

11th February 2017, Sub Lt. Suuvit Laklang (Head of Banglamung Area Control) led military, Pattaya City Police Station and Pattaya municipality to check markets including Wat Chaimonkgol temple, Aksorn School on Soi buakhao, Pradul market in central Pattaya and new Naklua market in Pattaya as local people have been complaining that some monks, including Cambodian monks are acting inappropriately by sitting and waiting for food offerings.

Officers found 15 monks in the markets sitting and waiting for food offerings with all the monks coming from Wat Banglamung temple. Officers sent them back to the temple so that the head monk can warn them for acting inappropriately.

Monks confessed that street food vendors hired them to sit in front of their shop so that people would walk by and buy food from their shop to offer the monks.

The monks admitted being paid by the street vendors about 50 baht per food set.