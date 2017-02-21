Man jumps from fourth floor

11th February 2017, Sawangboriboon Rescue Pattaya reported that a man jumped from the fourth floor of Jom House, Soi 14, Pattaya road 2, Moo 10, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi.

Pattaya City Police Station and rescue teams attended the scene and found Mr. Somrit Yingnork (age 32) lying on the floor badly injured with his neck, nose and mouth bleeding.

Rescue teams immediately sent him to Banglamung Hospital for treatment.

Mrs. Pranee Kaewsiri a witness said, she was passing by the building when suddenly she saw a man jump from the fourth floor and his body falling just in front of her.

Officers will continue the investigation to find out the reasons why the man jumped or if there was foul play involved.