Pattaya People

Main Menu

Header Banner
Around the townCommunity News
HAPPY TOURIST’S

HAPPY TOURIST’S

By pattaya
February 21, 2017
35
0
Share:

 

Director of Pattaya City Police Station holds giving happiness to tourist’s project

11th February 2017, at the tourist service point in front of Soi Pattaya beach 13/1, Pol.Col. Apichai Krobpetch (Director of Pattaya City Police Station) presided over the giving happiness to tourist’s project.
The purpose of the project is to build up a good image of Pattaya city and the Royal Thai Police, there was also a Thai traditional dance show and police officers were on hand giving free coffee and soft drinks to tourists and people passing by.

Previous Article

CAUGHT AT HOME

Next Article

FERRY OPENING CEREMONY

Related articles More from author

All content on this website is the legal property of Dragon Enterprises Co Ltd. and can only be reused with written permission from the copyright holder. Website design & development by Silvermover