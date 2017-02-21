HAPPY TOURIST’S

Director of Pattaya City Police Station holds giving happiness to tourist’s project

11th February 2017, at the tourist service point in front of Soi Pattaya beach 13/1, Pol.Col. Apichai Krobpetch (Director of Pattaya City Police Station) presided over the giving happiness to tourist’s project.

The purpose of the project is to build up a good image of Pattaya city and the Royal Thai Police, there was also a Thai traditional dance show and police officers were on hand giving free coffee and soft drinks to tourists and people passing by.