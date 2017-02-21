Pattaya – Hua Hin ferry opening ceremony

12th February 2017, at Laem Bali High Pier, Mr. Akom Termpittaya (Minister of Transportation) presided over the Pattaya – Hua Hin ferry of the Royal Passenger Liner company opening ceremony.

Mr. Sorasak Saemsombat (Director of Marine Department), Mr. Chaovalit Saenuthai (Deputy Chonburi Governor) and honored guests also joined the event.

The Pattaya – Hua Hin ferry is Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha’s project with the purpose to develop the transportation system in touristic areas in the eastern and western regions.

A special promotion for the launch period of only 999 baht per trip discounted from the normal 1,250 baht is on offer throughout February.

Celebrity guests were also invited to the launch ceremony including Mario Maoler and Mai Devika.