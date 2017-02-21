CAUGHT AT HOME

Purse snatcher caught in his own house

11th February 2017, Pol.Lt.Col. Thapant Chayarnpat (Deputy Suppression Director Nongprue Police Station) and Pol.Capt. Ittikom Boonkerd led investigation teams to check a house located in moo 13, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi as Ms. Dorkdai Kamkanha (age 34) reported to officers that a suspect snatched her purse while she was riding her motorcycle on Pattanakarn road and ran into the house.

There was an iPhone, bank book and cash in her purse.

The incident happened on the 10th Feb so when officers went to check the house, they were surprised to find the suspect inside as it seems he had run into his own house the day before, he was however able to escape into the forest.

Officers on looking round the house found an ID card that matched the suspect as well as the purse he had snatched which will be used as evidence against him.

The suspect is Mr. Sittisak Suksophon (age 35) from Chonburi, officers will continue the investigation and expect to catch the man soon.