VISIT FROM AVANI

Pattaya People Media Group receives visit from Marketing Communications Manager from AVANI Pattaya Resort and Spa​

Ms. Asanee Intaring (Marketing Communications Manager, AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa) visited the Pattaya People offices and met Mr. Markus Kreth (CEO Pattaya People Media Group) and gave a new year gift to thank him and his team for their work with Avani Pattaya Resort and Spa over the last year.

Ms. Intaring also expressed her good wishes to the entire team and said she looked forward to a prosperous and mutually beneficial new year in 2017.