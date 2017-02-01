Pattaya city holds women and children violence issue protection training

21st January 2017, at Pattaya City Hall. Women and children violence issue protection training was held.

Ms. Phanee Limcharoen (Director of Social Development Pattaya City) presided over the event where teachers and students from Pattaya City School 7 and Pattaya City School 11, Social Development Pattaya City also joined.

The purpose of the training is to help people see the impact of violence in society, which frequently happens in Thailand.

Violence that occurs in society is often physical, verbal, emotional and can happen during sex.

The training also taught the children and youth present to speak out and report to the authorities whenever they may face such issues.

Over 70 children and adults joined the training.