Five religions making merit to King Bhumibhol

20th January 2017, at Laem Bali High Pier, Mr. Narit Niramaiwong (Banglamung District Officer), Mr. Chanatpong Srivisate (Pattaya city Permanent Secretary) together presided over the five religions making merit for 100 days since King Bhumibhol passed away.

89 monks were in invited for food offerings along with Christian, Sikh, Islam and Hindu together saying prayers for King Bhumibhol.