POLICE VOLUNTEERS

19th January 2017, at Pattaya City School 7, Pol.Lt.Col. Saranpong Maithongkulathorn (Pattaya City Police Station Inspector) gave out certificates to community volunteer police who had passed their training.

There were 30 people receiving certificates with the project in line with Royal Thai Police policy.

The purpose of the project is to recruit volunteers to assist the police in protecting the community from crime.

Training provided knowledge of basic law, martial arts and use of non-lethal weapons for each candidate who joined the training.