LECTURE ON DHAMMA

February 1, 2017
8th Dhamma On Time at Diana Garden Resort Pattaya

19th January 2017, at Diana Garden Resort Pattaya, Mrs. Sopin Thepchak (Director of Diana Group) presided over the 8th Dhamma on Time opening ceremony.
Mr. Dacha Boonpraphachote (Manager Banglamung Cable TV), Khun Rattakit Hengtrakul (Deputy MD Sophon Cable TV Pattaya) attended the event together with 350 students from Pattaya City School. Monk Pramahaphaiboon Yarnvipuso from Wat Yarnsangwararaam Temple was invited to give a lecture on Dhamma.

