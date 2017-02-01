Woman hangs herself to death after brake up with boyfriend

22nd January 2017, Pol.Lt. Kwankhao Inawang (Inquiry Officer Pattaya City Police Station) reported that a woman hung herself to death on Soi Chalermprakiate 25, Pattaya 9, Moo 9, Nongprue, Chonburi.

At the incident area police found the woman’s dead body hanging on the door.

The deceased has been identified as Ms. Benjamas Khruesuwan (age 44) from Supanburi.

Ms. Suthisa, the deceased’s friend said, two days ago, her friend told her that her boyfriend had just broke up with her.

After that she didn’t meet the deceased for two days until she tried to call on her at her home but she didn’t answer the door. So, she decided to climb on to the window and saw her friend had hung herself and immediately called the police.

Officers assumed that she had been dead for approximately five hours after finding the body.