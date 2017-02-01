Pattaya People

ATTEMPTED VAN SNATCH

February 1, 2017
Two men try to pull a woman into a van

23 January 2017, Pol.Capt. Wuttipong Chuenchom (Inquiry officer Pattaya City Police Station) received a report from Ms. Supitra Khongklom (age 23) that at 21.00 on the 22nd January 2017, while she was walking on Moo Baan Rung Ruang South Pattaya, two Thai men driving a van beside her asked her to go behind a car so they could check her for drug substances.
She told them that she does not take or do any sort of drugs.
One of the men then pulled her hand and tried to pull her into the van.
She managed to push him away and run.
Police have recorded the case as evidence and expect to arrest the men soon.

