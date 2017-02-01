TREE BRANCH ACCIDENT

Tree branch falls on 91-year-old man

22nd January 2017, Pol.Lt. Kwankhao Innawang (Inquiry officer Pattaya City Police Station) reported that a tree branch fell on a person on Jomtien beach road.

Sawangboriboon Foundation Pattaya and officers went to the scene and found the dead body of Mr. Smedile Giacomo (age 91) from Italy.

His head was bleeding badly and witnesses said that the victim was walking with his wife when suddenly a tree branch fell on him and he immediately died.

His body was sent to Banglamung Hospital for autopsy.