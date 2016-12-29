THE CLOUD OPENING CEREMONY

The Cloud Condominium opening ceremony

GLOBAL TOP GROUP launches its new Cloud Condominium project

on Khao Pra Tmanak.

Mr. Nimit Bavorn and Mr. Yigel Yoha Hailee together presided over

The Cloud Condominium opening ceremony which is located on Soi

Kasetsin 2, Khao Pra Tamnak, Naklua, Banglamung.

The Cloud is designed under the companies ‘Luxury That Shines’

concept with 20 floors and a stunning sunset view over Cozy Beach.

It is built on 1 rai land with 161 rooms with one bedroom studio at

26 – 55 square meters, 2 bedrooms at 48 – 65 square meter, two

floor duplex rooms at 76 square meter and a penthouse from 110 –

117 square meters.

There is an infinity pool on the 10 th floor, fitness area, ample parking

with 24 hours’ security.

Pricing starts from 1.45 million baht, for more details you can contact

038-251- 586 or 090-7417417