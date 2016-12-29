PUBLIC TRANSPORT DISCIPLINE

Pattaya City leads military and police officers to check public transportation discipline

21st December 2016, Lt. Santibaan Saendee (Commander of Peace Maintain Order Department Military Area 21) lead military personnel, police officers, Banglamung Administration, Chonburi Transportation and Pattaya truck taxi representatives to check discipline of public transportation as the National Council for Peace and Order had set up policy for D-Day transportation discipline on the 24th December.

Learning from the past, there have been many traffic jams during the high season particularly new year which impacts the city’s tourism image.

Officers from related departments are to act against drivers who don’t follow the rules with regards parking space, public transportation driver dress code and black taxi problems, any outstanding issues are expected to be resolved by 24 December.