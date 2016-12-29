Pattaya People

Main Menu

Header Banner
Community News
POLICE CONFERENCE

POLICE CONFERENCE

By pattaya
December 29, 2016
16
0
Share:
police-conference

Deputy Commander holds provincial police officer management area 2 conference
20th December 2016, at Pattaya City Hall, Pol.Lt.Gen. Jetty Rhordbangyang (Deputy Commander Area 2) presided over the provincial police officer management area 2 conference. Pol.Maj.Gen. Surapol Viwatyosin, Pol.Maj.Gen. Angkoon Phulcharoen, Pol.Maj.Gen. Veerachai Wisututhaikul together with 224 police officers joined the conference.
Emergency command station procedures and crime protection safety measurements during Christmas and new year were discussed throughout the conference.

Previous Article

PUBLIC TRANSPORT DISCIPLINE

Next Article

CRIME MEETING

Related articles More from author

All content on this website is the legal property of Dragon Enterprises Co Ltd. and can only be reused with written permission from the copyright holder. Website design & development by Silvermover