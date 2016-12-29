police-conference

Deputy Commander holds provincial police officer management area 2 conference

20th December 2016, at Pattaya City Hall, Pol.Lt.Gen. Jetty Rhordbangyang (Deputy Commander Area 2) presided over the provincial police officer management area 2 conference. Pol.Maj.Gen. Surapol Viwatyosin, Pol.Maj.Gen. Angkoon Phulcharoen, Pol.Maj.Gen. Veerachai Wisututhaikul together with 224 police officers joined the conference.

Emergency command station procedures and crime protection safety measurements during Christmas and new year were discussed throughout the conference.