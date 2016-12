Deputy Commander informed about crime at meeting

20th December 2016, at Pattaya City Hall, Pol.Gen. Chalermkiat Srivorakan (Deputy Commander) together with his team held a meeting on clearing crime up at Police Officer Area 2 and those results between the 15th – 20th December.

So far 90 guns, 103 bullets, 2 bombs, 11,535 pills of amphetamine, 190 grams of crystal meth and 10 kg of marijuana have been confiscated as well as 34 gamblers and 383 drug case suspects arrested by police.