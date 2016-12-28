tim-sharky-ward-part-1

Tim “Sharky” Ward sat down with Niels Colov this week to discuss the infamous video in which he visited the Pattaya Police Station and angrily yelled about gold and money which had been stolen from him.

The rampage was caused when Ward came home one day last September to discover that his condo had been burglarized. The thefts were 20,600 US Dollars, approximately 10,000 Australian Dollars, approximately 2,000 Euros and approximately 400,000 Baht, a 2,000 gram 18 carat gold chain, a 500 gram 18 carat gold chain and a 500 gram 9 carat gold chain.

Special investigators arrived to Ward’s condo and began ransacking it. During the search, they discovered two pipes used for smoking. He was taken to the police station and released early the next morning. No charges were pressed. Ward is drug and alcohol free and says the paraphernalia was planted there by the investigators.

Ward describes himself as an animal lover and caretaker of those less fortunate. He can often be seen on Beach Road feeding animals and looking after young children from poor families.

Tim “Sharky” Ward still hopes to recover his stolen gold and is now working with the Pattaya Police to resolve the issue. He has given his statement and a full investigation has begun.