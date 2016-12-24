Opening Courtyard Buffet international

At Momo Cafe Courtyard Marriott South Pattaya, Momo Cafe invited press to taste their new international buffet which will be officially open on the 26th November 2016.

Executive Chef Narawut Narasakul along with PR and Event Supervisor Ms. Sukanya Suksusin welcomed the press.

There was a salad mix bar with six sauces, pasta station, Thai food buffet line, assorted bruschetta and grilled chicken with red wine sauce among other delicacies as well as new cocktails such as Dragon Agar among others.

Executive Chef Narawut, who has 25 years’ experience in the industry, revealed that he had personally selected all the ingredients ensuring they are of the highest quality with a focus on creating a healthy and nutritious menu.

Momo Cafe will be open on 26th November 2016 from 18.00 – 24.00 and priced at 700 baht per person.

For reservations, you can call 038-418333