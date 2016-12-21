United Nations representative and Rotary Internal RC Woodstock-Oxford, Ontatario Canada visited Director of Pattaya police station.

10th December 2016, at Pattaya City Police Station, Mr. Niels Colov (Commander of Foreign Police Volunteers) led Mr. Douglas W. Vincent (United Nations representative and Rotary Internal RC Woodstock-Oxford, Ontatario Canada) to visit Pol.Col. Apichai Krobpetch (Director of Pattaya Police Station).

The purpose of the visit was to exchange comments and feedback about both Thai and Canadian police operational processes, there were also 50 members from the Foreign Police Volunteers unit from 25 countries also present during the visit.