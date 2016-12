Sawangboriboon Foundation Pattaya making merit ceremony for

Naklua Old Market

9th December 2016, in front of Government Saving Bank (Naklua),

Mr. Visit Chaovalitnititham (President of Sawangboriboon

Foundation Pattaya) together with foundation management team

held a food offering ceremony.

There were 49 monks who joined the ceremony with the purpose to

gain good fortune and also make merit for Naklua Old Market, this

ceremony has been held every year.