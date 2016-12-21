KIDNAPPING

Woman kidnapped by 5 men in front of bar

14th December 2016, Pol.Capt Chakrit Chantakham (Pattaya City Police Station) reported that a woman was kidnapped by a group of men who escaped by van in front of Champion Bar, Lan Phote Jomtien market, Moo 12, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi.

At the incident area police found Ms. Pornipa Massing (age 27) friend of the victim who stated her friend, Ms. Pao (age 30) was kidnapped by 5 men who took her in a van (license plate ฮก-3282 Bangkok).

She told police that Ms. Pao had a problem with her previous employer as she wanted to quit her job but her employer threatened that if she quit, he will kidnaped her.

Police recorded the case as evidence and will continue the investigation in order to arrest the suspect soon.