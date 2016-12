Jutamas Beauty School student graduation

9th December 2016, at The Siamese Hotel Pattaya, Mr. Paramate

Ngaampichate (Former Chonburi MP) presided over the graduation

ceremony and gave certificates to beautician students who have

graduated in 2016 at the Jutamas Beauty School.

Ajarn Chantimant Siriphotesasuk (Director of Jutamas Beauty School)

and management team also joined the ceremony where there were

39 students who had graduated.