The Classic Cross Pattaya 2016.

11th December 2016, Marbprachan Water Reservoir was the host for the Classic Cross Pattaya 2016 Enduro classic Thailand organized by Mr. Sonpol Tholate.

The competition was held for 2 days from the 10th – 11th December with the purpose to give the opportunity for DT bike lovers to have a chance to race and compete against each other, 500 participants entered the competition.