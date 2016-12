200 scouts collect garbage in and around Pattaya City

200 scouts from Pattaya Arunothai School collected garbage in

Pattaya City, Mr. Chairat Khamaai (Head of Knowledge Learning

Activity) together with Pattaya Arunothai School teachers and 200

scouts came together to do good deeds for King Bhumibhol with the

purpose to pay respect and show loyalty to the late King.

The scouts collected garbage around Pattaya City from the 10th –

11th December