Diana Group nominated for THAILAND Friendly Design EXPO 2016

3rd December 2016, at Impact Arena Muangthong Thani Bangkok, Mrs. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul (Minister of Tourism and Sport) presided over the THAILAND Friendly Design EXPO 2016 and awarded certificates to hotel entrepreneurs with ‘Friendly Design’ that is suitable for every generation.

Designs had to be modern, safe and meet with international standards. Mrs. Sopin Thepchak (MD Diana Group) from Pattaya was nominated for best ‘Friendly Design’ hotel.