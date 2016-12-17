KING’S CUP-THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL JET SKI WORLD CUP 2016 competition winners

4th December 2016, at D Varee Hotel Pattaya Jomtien, Field Marshal Tanasak Patimaprakorn (Deputy Prime Minister) and Mrs. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul (Minister of Tourism and Sport) presided over the KING’S CUP-THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL JET SKI WORLD CUP 2016 award ceremony.

Mee-aekachol Kingcharnsilp was nominated for 1st position in Pro Sport GP

Moto Taemmee was nominated for 2nd position in Pro Sport GP and 1st position in Pro Runabout 1,000 Superstock

Chaovalit Kuacharoon was nominated for 1st position in Pro Runabout 1,000 Superstock

Salman Al Avadee was nominated for 1st position in Novice Ski Stock and Pakin was nominated for 2nd position in Novice Ski Stock